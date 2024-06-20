Razer reveals the 8KHz Deathadder V3 HyperSpeed with 55g weight

Razer has revealed the Deathadder V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse, completing the full set of its latest esports-focused clickers. As a more casual mouse than the Pro model, the Deathadder V3 HyperSpeed will have an MSRP of $99.99 but improves upon its sibling in some key areas.

Time will tell whether the Deathadder V3 HyperSpeed is one of the best gaming mice available, but Razer not long released a wired model, and we enjoyed our time testing it for the Deathadder V3 review.

The Deathadder V3 Hyperspeed adopts the Razer Focus X 26K optical sensor, meaning it falls just shy of the 30K sensor in the Pro and wired models. However, its 100-hour battery life improves upon the Pro by around 10 hours, and it comes in considerably lighter at 55g compared to the 63g of the Pro.

Design-wise, there’s no change to the ergonomic shell that exists on the wired and Pro, but the feet on the V3 Hyperspeed are much larger, taking after similar changes made to the Razer Viper V3 Pro.

The Viper and Deathadder are both classed as Razer’s esports mice, focusing on being light and agile, with ultra-responsive clicks and a high tolerance for sharp, snappy movements. The Viper is traditionally a symmetrical-shape mouse whereas the Deathadder adopts a slanted design only usable in a typical right-hand grip.

The Deathadder V3 HyperSpeed continues the industry’s move towards 8KHz polling being the new standard, although its special HyperPolling dongle isn’t included with the mouse so will need to be purchased separately. The 100-hour battery life also drops hugely to just 20 hours when 8KHz polling is enabled.

We’ll have a review of the Deathadder V3 HyperSpeed soon, but in the meantime you can check out our picks for the best wireless gaming mice to see what Razer’s latest clicker is up against.