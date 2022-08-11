Razer unveils speedy DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse

Razer just announced the DeathAdder V3 Pro, and the enthusiast-grade gaming mouse offers premium performance within a familiar package. The gaming PC peripheral revamp comes equipped with a Focus Pro 30K Optical sensor and Hyperspeed wireless, but it’s lighter than its DeathAdder V2 predecessor.

In a press release, Razer heralds the return of its best gaming mouse “legend” with various DeathAdder V3 Pro details, including performance and ergonomic specs. The snakehead firm says its new rodent is the “most advanced, ultra-lightweight, ergonomic DeathAdder to date,” a reference to the fact it’s 25% lighter than the DeathAdder V2 pro.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro also pairs nicely with Razer’s newly released HyperPolling dongle, an add-on that’ll unleash the clicker’s 4,000Hz wireless capabilities. Naturally, this mouse caters directly to enthusiasts looking to maintain peek performance in the best fps games, but additional features like 90 hours of battery life and optical switches mean it’s potentially a great premium option for players of all gaming PC genres.

If you’re the chaotic type of PC gamer that isn’t fussed with using a mat, then the DeathAdder V3 Pro’s wider surface compatibility should come in handy. We’d still suggest picking up the best mouse pad for gaming, but Razer says its newcomer can even track on clear glass surfaces that are at least 2mm thick.

Of course, the DeathAdder V3 Pro’s premium specs are matched with a premium price point, as the gaming mouse is available for $149.99 USD via select retailers and the Razer store. However, if you’re planning on picking up a Hyperpolling dongle, there’s also a bundle available for $164.99 USD.