Save up to $34 on this Fortnite Razer gaming mouse, if you’re quick

We’ve found a great gaming mouse deal for Fortnite fans, as the special edition Battle Bus-themed Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently on sale at Best Buy, with up to $34 in savings available.

Razer put comfort at the forefront of its DeathAdder design and the V3 Pro is the pinnacle of the current generation, making a case for being one of the best gaming mouse options for those with bigger hands, even if it has a high MSRP. Luckily, this Best Buy deal brings a few items from the Razer Fortnite collection, including DeathAdder V3 Pro, to a more affordable price.

The Razer Fortnite Deathadder V3 Pro is currently on sale at Best Buy for $143.99, offering a $26 saving over the $169.99 MSRP. A further $8 can be saved if you’re a ‘My Best Buy Plus’ member.

Given that this is the first time I can recall seeing any products from the Razer Fortnite range on offer, this is likely to be a popular deal, especially as Razer is currently the go-to brand in the pro scene, according to Prosettings.

On top of the stunning color palette used in the design of this mouse, which mimics the design of the iconic Fortnite Battle Bus, it also comes with a Loot Llama printed on the palm rest, which looks like an in-game spray. Whenever you buy any of the Razer Fortnite products, you also get an exclusive in-game item that can’t be obtained any other way. With the DeathAdder V3 Pro, you get the Cliffhanger Pickaxe. The code to redeem this item comes on a small scratch-off card inside the box.

What’s more, Best Buy also has the Kraken V3 X gaming headset and Goliathus RGB mouse pad from this collection on sale right now. The Kraken V3 X now costs $84.99, down from $99.99, with a further $5 to be saved with My Best Buy Olus. Meanwhile, the Goliathus is currently going for $79.99m down from $99.99. The Blackwidow V4 X keyboard is the only part of the collection that is not currently on sale.

If these deals sell out at Best Buy, you will still be able to buy items from the Fortnite collection directly from Razer, and it is currently offering a free gift with certain purchases… A Razer bucket hat, worth $69.99.

In the meantime, you can check out the Fortnite system requirements to see if your PC is up to the task of running this battle royale game, and we're also tracking all the Fortnite NPC locations, just in case you need help finding a certain character.