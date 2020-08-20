Back to Top

Razer just put all these peripherals on sale for up to a third off

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse

Razer, the viperous black-and-green gaming peripheral giant, has just put a whole bunch of its products on sale for Amazon’s Gaming Week. We’re talking some of the best gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets on the market today. And these aren’t small discounts either. At the time of writing, we only have UK (GBP) prices for these products, but we expect similar savings across the pond in USD.

Whether it’s the sleek, snakey designs that catch your eye, clicky Cherry MX switches, or simply the tried and tested stamp of quality that Razer’s name affords its products, there’s something in here for every PC gamer. Deals span across Razer Viper Ultimate, Basilisk X Hyperspeed, and Mamba Elite gaming mice, through various Kraken and Nari headsets, and finish with the glorious BlackWidow mechanical gaming keyboard.

The discounts are up to a third off, with the most significant sales being on the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, down from £149.99 to £103.99, and the Razer Nari wireless gaming headset, down from £149.99 to £99.99.

There are plenty of choices both for those on a budget and those with a little more to spend, too. For instance, on the budget end, you can pick up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse for £37.99, £22 (33%) cheaper than its MSRP.

On the upper end, you can get a Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse for £129.99, £40 (24%) cheaper than its MSRP.

These sales will only run from now until 23.59 BST / 15:59 PT / 18:59 ET on August 26, so we recommend picking up anything you might want while you have the chance! Now might be a great time to get the Basilisk X Hyperspeed if you’re looking for what is, at this price, a cheap gaming mouse – or it might be a great time to take the plunge into the wonderful world of mechanical keyboards with the Razer BlackWidow (2019).

