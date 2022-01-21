Razer’s Hello Kitty gaming PC collection makes for a spectacular Sanrio setup

Razer has announced a Hello Kitty and Friends collection, and the new range takes the concept of kawaii gamer gear to new heights. While the company is best known for black peripherals laced with RBG lighting, its pastel Razer Quartz lineup also caters to cute gaming PC setups. However, this new Sanrio collaboration should please both fans of the iconic catgirl and anyone that appreciates adorable accessories.

The Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends collection includes cutesy versions of the DeathAdder gaming mouse, Goliathus mouse pad, and Iskur X gaming chair. The ensemble also adds a bow to the Kraken Kitty headset, alongside a familiar face printed on its cups.

While most of the range is based on Hello Kitty’s aesthetic, the collection stays true to its name by including a bunch of Sanrio characters too. On the mouse mat, you’ll find friends such as My Melody, Pompompurin, Kuromi, and Keroppi, who just so happens to be my personal favourite.

It’s worth noting that Razer’s ridiculously cute Hello Kitty collection isn’t tied to a bundle, so you can pick up each item separately to complement your existing setup. If you’d prefer your accessories to feature Sanrio’s sad egg, you can also grab a custom Gudetama Goliathus mouse mat and Orochi mouse.

If one thing’s certain, it’s that 2022 is going to be a great year for collaborative products and projects. Not only is MSI working on an Evangelion gaming PC collection, but Secretlabs now has a nostalgic range of Pokémon gaming chairs. Sure, it also looks like we’re in for another year of graphics card shortages, but at least we can mend our misery with some cool merch in the meanwhile.