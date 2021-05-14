The Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard is up to 23% cheaper

Razer Huntsman Elite review

Optical switches, which use a beam of light to register key presses rather than physical contact, are quickly becoming the go-to on the best gaming keyboard. With faster actuation and increased longevity, they’re the perfect keys for playing fast-paced competitive titles, such as Rainbow Six Siege.

Razer’s optical Huntsman Elite has a fantastic discount right now, making it a brilliant choice if your current gaming keyboard just doesn’t cut it anymore. Over on Amazon US, you’ll find a 20% ($40) discount on the linear switch model, with a reduced price of $159.99 compared to its $199.99 list price. Amazon UK has a 23% (£45.99) reduction off the clicky switch model, with the price reduced to £154.99 from £199.99.

Of course, being a Razer product, there’s colourful RGB lighting which you can sync with the company’s best mouse pad and best gaming mouse. It’s not just found under the keys, but around the edges of the padded wrist rest, for some extra flair.

This full-size model has dedicated media control keys, making them easy to find during gameplay without fiddling around with Fn keys like you would on smaller keyboards.

buy now
Razer Huntsman Elite
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$199.99
$157.03
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

This deal won’t be active forever though, so be sure to check out Amazon’s listing before it’s too late.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"The Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard is up to 23% cheaper","type":"post","category":"gaming-hardware"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":null,"title":"Gaming hardware","genres":null}}}}
Theo Binns

Hardware writer

Published:

When he's not browsing Amazon seething about graphics cards stock for his haggard rig - not a good look for a hardware writer - you might find him mountain biking, or playing his current favourites: Forza Horizon 4, CS:GO, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Read More
Best SSD for gaming
How to build a gaming PC
Best gaming CPU