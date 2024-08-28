Get this fantastic mini Razer gaming keyboard at a $70 discount

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is the ideal keyboard for gamers with limited desk space, or anyone who wants a typing and gaming tool they can take with them on the go. Despite its small size, it doesn’t compromise on style (with cool black and white designs) and can slot nicely into almost any space. Moreover, despite its 60% layout, it remains a very viable gaming keyboard.

What we love about the Razer Huntsman Mini wired gaming keyboard is that, like all the best mini keyboards, it offers programmable keys with low latency. It’s essentially a miniature version of the larger Huntsman model, which sits at the top of our best gaming keyboard list. It’s already one of the more affordable keyboard options, and this 40% discount from Razer chops an extra $70 / £70 off the price.

So what sets it apart from other mini gaming keyboards? Well, the addition of Razer’s optical analog key switches (not seen in older models) gives the keyboard higher levels of precision and control. Meanwhile, not only is there RGB backlighting for every individual key, but they’re all macro-programmable too.

If you’ve been using the original Razer Huntsman Mini for a while now, this could be a good time to upgrade. While the overall changes are relatively minor, the addition of analog switches make a big difference. Being able to scale the levels of input so that it’s not just registering a keypress, but responding to the extent to which you press it, has loads of applications in shooters, simulation games, and more. Crucially, the technology can be used to provide rapid trigger response and even allow for two different functions to be triggered by the same key.

