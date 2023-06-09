The Razer Kitsune looks like the perfect Street Fighter 6 fight stick

As the number of Street Fighter 6 combatants grows, so too does the demand for high-performance arcade sticks. The Razer Kitsune looks just like what the fighting game community needs, complete with optical switches and beautiful designs.

The most immediately striking thing about the Razer Kitsune, for me, is how sleek and stylish its design is. The splash of Razer Chroma RGB surrounding the chassis plays a small part in this, but it’s the lack of a joystick that makes it look so clean. I’ve personally only ever had experience with traditional arcade sticks, but leverless designs are steadily growing in popularity.

If you’re a traditionalist, unconvinced by this joystickless setup, you might want to reconsider your position. The Razer Kitsune features low-profile linear optical switches, allowing for lightning-fast response times as you blast through your favorite combos. Don’t worry, it meets all the Capcom Pro Tour standards too.

From the standpoint of pure convenience, the Razer Kitsune could be one of the most easily portable arcade sticks you can buy. Its detachable USB-C cable and joystickless design should make it easy to slot into your bag for a tournament or a few rounds at your friend’s house.

While the mostly black color scheme should be perfectly palatable with most fighters, my heart is firmly set on either the Cammy or Chun Li editions. Who doesn’t want to show off their favorite butt-kicking Street Fighter characters, after all?

Razer is yet to reveal a price for the Kitsune, but you can sign up to be notified about the release via the Razer Kitsune the product page. In the meantime, check out our Street Fighter 6 tier list, so you know which combatants to be wary of.