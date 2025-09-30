While some cute Pokémon remain iconic, like fan-favorite Pikachu or the various starters that have blessed the long-running franchise, you can't help but link Halloween with Gengar, with a purple body and a shiny grin. Those red eyes that stand out as both evil and adorable, all combine to make a spooky character you can't help but love. It's no surprise that it's the focus of the latest iteration of the Razer Kitty V2 headset, but what is surprising is the amount of effort that has been put into the Razer Kitty V2 Gengar Edition.

Launching at the higher price of $139.99 / £149.99 on the Razer store - a markup of $40 / £50 compared to the standard Kitty V2 model - it's an adorable twist on the usual iteration, and one that has had a fair amount of changes. Sure, the Kitty V2 isn't a usual choice from our best gaming headsets list, as it isn't a standout option in terms of its raw performance and value. However, there's no doubting that it offers a switch from the usual blandness of some headphones, even if the likes of the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro are going to get you peak performance.

The biggest reason to grab this headset is its style - it's oozing with the ghoulish aesthetic that Gengar is known for. Recently, I tested out the Razer x Pokémon Kanto bundle, which includes a whole range of Razer products such as the BlackWidow V4 X, but all the gear in that collection has just minor tweaks that, while they still look fantastic, aren't exactly major changes. However, the Kitty V2 Gengar Edition is a more significant overhaul of the existing model.

Unlike the pointed, symmetrical design of the ears on the typical Kitty model, the Kitty V2 Gengar ears are - well, more like Gengar's. They're more outward-facing and somewhat tilted backwards. This represents an entirely different pair of ears compared to the Kitty V2, and while I may sound like Charlie Kelly in It's Always Sunny, losing my mind talking about ears over and over, it proves it's not a simple design shift.

In between Gengar's ea… noise detectors is the character's recognisable tuft of purple, while the earcups are Gengar's signature purple too. Even the RGB Razer logo on the earcups has been replaced by a silhouette of the Pokémon, which is a really nice extra touch. The last major change is the outline of Gengar with his iconic glare sitting inside each of the earcups in a way that's just the right side of creepy.

The design is seriously impressive and really captures the essence of Gengar without ruining the comfort of Razer's headsets. As for the audio experience, this was my first time using a Kitty V2 model - but I have used most of Razer's other headsets, and in all honesty, it was fine. It sound quality isn't as good as the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro, but it has plenty of bass, with a solid soundstage, and generally makes for a fun listen.

I wish the microphone had more clarity, but I could hear the shots in the best FPS games fairly well, and even with music, listening to tracks from a range of artists, including Sleep Token, Kendrick Lamar, and Brakence, all sounded pretty solid. However, the Gengar design remains the main reason to grab this pair of headphones, and for that, Razer smashes it out of the park.

Would I recommend the Razer Kitty V2 Gengar Edition? Yes, but only if you're a die-hard fan of Pokémon, or specifically, Gengar itself. They're solid enough headphones, but the reality is that you're paying a premium for the design, with plenty of other headsets offering better overall quality for a similar price. However, I can't deny how gorgeous these headphones are to hold and use, even if I'm taking a quality hit to wear them.

