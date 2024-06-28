Save over $108 on the Razer Kiyo Pro in this webcam deal

If you’re looking to upgrade your streaming setup, then a good webcam like the Razer Kiyo Pro is essential, and this Amazon deal gives you a huge saving over the usual price. Not only is the Kiyo easy to set up, but it also boasts really great image quality.



When it comes to choosing a good-quality webcam, there’s no denying that the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best webcams on the market, and with 54% off, and a saving of $108.58 (£105), it’s a fantastic buy right now. Whether you’re looking for a camera that will allow you to record a stream or chat with friends, the Razer Kiyo Pro comes highly recommended.

Boasting uncompressed video capture up to 1080p at a rate of 60fps, combined with a FOV range of 80-103 degrees, it offers great image quality and a wide viewing angle. It also supports HDR, although this will reduce the frame rate to 30fps.

What’s more, thanks to its built-in adaptive light sensor, the camera is able to maintain good capture regardless of the level of lighting that’s in place. So, if you’ve got a room that’s on the darker side and you’re looking to create the best streaming setup for beginners, it could be an option worth considering, thanks to its sensor that’s been created to handle various lighting levels and adjust accordingly.

You can get your hands on the Razer Kiyo Pro now for just $91.41 (£94.99), down from its normal price of $199.99 (£199.99), with a $108.58 (£105) saving. So, if you’re thinking about upgrading your webcam setup, now is a great time to buy.

