Razer drops new Kraken V4 gaming headset, now with more RGB!

The Razer Kraken is one of the company’s biggest-selling headsets, with over 20 million units sold, and now there’s a brand new version, the Razer Kraken V4. Featuring wireless, Bluetooth, and USB connections, changing to smaller 40mm drivers, and now incorporating nine-zone RGB on the sides of the earcups, the new gaming headset is a surprisingly complete overhaul of its stalwart headset.

Looking to battle for a spot on our best gaming headset guide, the new Razer Kraken V4 comes in two variants, with a wired USB-only option providing an affordable entry while the wireless version gets you USB, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth for a much more versatile setup.

Externally, it’s the new nine-zone RGB that’s the most obvious change to this new version of the Kraken. The V4 largely retains the chunky, symmetrical shape of previous Krakens but with slightly more oval earcups that now contain a grid of holes with the Razer logo in the middle, through which shines the new array of LEDs.

It’s actually a bit of a shame Razer has only included promo images showing the headset with a full rainbow of LEDs, as it looks a bit garish compared to the much simpler ring of light on the Kraken V3. We’re sure with a bit of color-coordination, though, that the new headset can be made to look the part.

The lighting can of course be controlled with Razer’s Chroma RGB platform, with various effects available along with the ability to sync the lighting of the headset with the actions of over 300 games. You might not be able to see the effects yourself when wearing the headset but they’ll enhance any game streaming, for instance.

The next key change with the Kraken V4 is its retractable microphone. Previously, the Kraken mic was a fixed length be detachable. This new arrangement should make for a much more convenient setup, assuming the retracting mechanism isn’t too stiff like on some headsets. Razer also points out the new mic covers a wider frequency range to provide “high-definition, pro-level voice quality.”

The headset uses the company’s TriForce Titanium 40mm drivers, rather than the 50mm versions before. This alone doesn’t tell us much about the audio quality of the headset and nor does the identical 20-20,2000Hz frequency range of the headset. However, a slightly higher 98dBSPL sensitivity measurement (compared to 96dBSPL) hints at a more responsive driver that could provide better clarity than the older headset.

Like Krakens before it, the V4 can run in 7.1 surround or stereo modes, with Razer’s virtual surround setup being some of the best in the business in our experience. Meanwhile, the new headset includes a convenient on-earcup game/chat balance button that lets you control how much you want to hear your game or your friends.

The Kraken V4 is the full-fat wireless version of the new headset and is available now for $179.99, making it a premium option but comfortably below the $200+ prices of some competing headsets. Meanwhile, the USB-only wired Kraken V4 X is just $79.99, which is a fantastically low price, though we would’ve liked to see the cable for this be removable.

If you’re after a gaming headset that’s more focused on pro-gaming than the flashy RGB streaming feel of the Kraken, check out our Razer BlackShark V2 review, which dives deep into the company’s top-tier esports gaming headset.