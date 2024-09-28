Razer’s new Kraken V4 Pro just made it easy to connect everything to one headset

Razer has just unveiled the Kraken V4 Pro, a new flagship version of its Kraken V4 gaming headset lineup, which includes a hub interface. This can take in four audio inputs, which it can then send wirelessly to the headset itself. This makes it a direct rival to the Logitech Astro A50, and from our brief hands-on time with it at a Razercon preview, it looks like a powerful new wireless gaming headset option.

There’s every chance the Kraken V4 Pro could become our pick for the best gaming headset, for those who are seeking a single device to manage audio from multiple inputs at once. Plenty of wireless gaming headsets now have Bluetooth connections, but the Razer Kraken V4 Pro ups the ante with its ability to connect over USB, 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm analog jack.

The key piece of the puzzle that enables the Kraken V4 pro to deliver all these connections is its OLED Control Hub. This hub has two USB-C inputs on its rear for connecting to your PC and console, along with a 3.5mm jack socket that can be used to pipe in audio from other sources – an older console, perhaps. The hub can also connect to Bluetooth sources and then blend either of the two USB connections with the Bluetooth signal. As well as these wireless connections, the headset also has a USB-C socket of its own for charging and audio.

On the front of the hub is a multi-function control dial and select button, which can be used to adjust volume, select sources, and mix the sources. There’s also the titular OLED panel, which consists of a small black-and-white display showing the connections and status of the hub.

As for the headset itself, it’s a familiar Kraken shape with very rounded earcups and a central headband. It’s a little more towards the Beats by Dre style of headphones, as compared to the Razer BlackShark range, which has a more retro look. To this end, the microphone on this headset is retractable for a cleaner look. However, this headset doesn’t include active noise canceling, and Razer makes no mention of there being other mics in the headset to allow you to take calls while the boom mic is retracted, which is a feature found on the likes of the EPOS H3Pro Hybrid.

The new Kraken includes RGB lighting, of course, with it appearing prominently on the outer faces of each earcup. The headset also boasts a label saying it’s powered by Sensa HD, which is Razer’s new haptics tech. Yes, Razer has added head rumbling tech to its new headset, along with its new Freyja haptic gaming chair cushion.

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro certainly packs a lot of feature, but it does so for a high price, with its MSRP set at $399.99. That’s even more than the Astro A50 X costs, and the latter not only does audio switching but video source switching too. We’ll have to wait and see just how good the Kraken V4 Pro sounds to see if it can possibly justify that high price.

