New Razer Fortnite gear lets you earn a Victory Royale in style

In arguably its biggest-ever crossover deal, Razer is releasing an incredible-looking Fortnite range that includes a mouse, keyboard, headset, and desk mat. Better still, each bit of gear comes with an in-game item only obtainable when purchasing each product.

Razer is no stranger to branded gear, but teaming up with Epic Games and Fortnite is a huge deal. This collection draws inspiration from Fortnite’s vibrant color palette and uses instantly recognizable iconography in the shape of the loot llama.

In this collection are the Blackwidow V4 X, Kraken V3 X, Deathadder V3 Pro, and Goliathus Extended Chroma. Not only is each item branded carefully to fit together as a set, but even the branding of the boxes is on key, with each one taking on the design of a supply drop.

Except for the Deathadder V3 Pro, these products are Razer Chroma RGB compatible. Each box also contains a small silver mark of authenticity adding an extra special touch.

Going hands-on with the products over the last week, I can honestly say the range of products chosen for this crossover is perfect. The Deathadder V3 Pro is a lightweight and responsive gaming mouse, tailored for esports play making it perfect for all forms of gunplay in Fortnite.

The Razer Blackwidow V4 X is a brilliant RGB mechanical keyboard built for competitive gaming thanks to its Gen-3 Yellow switches, which maintain a low noise output. it also includes six dedicated macro keys, although we don’t advise using them in Fortnite as a ban could be heading your way.

As for the Goliathus Extended Chroma, it’s the perfect addition to any gaming desktop thanks to its soft touch and ambient RGB lighting. Any mouse will glide effortlessly on this surface, but any keyboard with rubberized feet will refrain from slipping while being used.

Finally, we have the Kraken V3 X, a wired USB gaming headset using Razer’s 40mm TriForce drivers and HyperClear cardioid microphone. It also comes with memory foam earcups for instant comfort when you put it on.

I’m all for still using wired headsets as you’ll never need to worry about battery life or a stable connection causing laggy audio, and it makes perfect sense that the Kraken V3 X is the choice for this bundle.

Inside each box, you’ll also get a special code to redeem an exclusive in-game item. You will get the Cliffhanger Pickaxe with the Deathadder V3 Pro and the Demon Skull Pickaxe with the Blackwidow V4 X. The Raptor Glider comes with the Kraken V3 X while the Dauntless Dragon Glider comes with the Goliathus Extended Chroma.

For promo items, the Demon Skull and Dauntless Dragon items are incredibly exciting and I look forward to adding them to my loadout. Despite this crossover being targeted toward PC players, the Kraken V3 X is also usable on PlayStation consoles.

Overall, I love the look of this crossover and it won’t be the last we see of Razer releasing fun branded gear making the most of its impressive catalog of PC and console peripherals.

All products from the Razer x Fortnite collaboration are available to purchase right now from the Razer online store and selected retailers. The prices are as follows:

Deathadder V3 Pro – $169.99 (£149.99)

– $169.99 (£149.99) Blackwidow V4 X – $169.99 (£139.99)

– $169.99 (£139.99) Kraken V3 X – $99.99 (£79.99)

$99.99 (£79.99) Goliathus Extended Chroma – $99.99 (£79.99)

If you need a little help with claiming your exclusive in-game items, check out our Fortnite codes guide which includes a section on how to redeem codes in Epic’s free-to-play phenom.