Save up to 52% off Razer’s wireless RGB mouse today

Buying the best gaming mouse can give you that competitive edge in FPS games like CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege, and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War. A decent gaming mouse should also have superb ergonomics – and for a bonus, some flashy RGB lighting. The Razer Mamba Wireless ticks all these boxes, and with this discount and price point we couldn’t ignore it.

On Amazon US there’s an impressive discount of over half-price (52%), down from $99.99 to $47.99. US customers will also be able to order this today and book delivery for before Christmas – so, it could be the perfect gift for the gamer in your life currently using sub-standard peripherals. Over on Amazon UK, the Mamba Wireless is discounted by 26% (£25.52) down to £74.47, from £99.99. We’ve got a full PC setup gift guide covering more of the snazzy peripherals and hardware around, too.

Moving onto the specs, the mouse has got Razer’s own 16,000dpi 5G optical sensor and a mouse speed of 450ips – simply put, unless you can move your mouse across your desk over 25mph, the tracking will keep up with your mouse movement up to that speed, which as you can imagine, is more than adequate.

Like all Razer products it’s got fully customisable RGB backlighting plastered over the Razer logo and scroll wheel. Many users report this is one of the most ergonomic mice they’ve used, with large rubberised side grips on the side of the mouse.

Razer Mamba Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse $99.99 $47.99

It’s wireless, too, so you don’t have to worry about any annoying snagging of cables. Despite the cordless design, the mouse still puts up a pretty respectable 50-hour battery life, and is recharged via Micro USB.

