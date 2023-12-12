Win a Limited Edition Razer Modern Warfare 3 supply crate

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now complete thanks to the launch of the new Warzone map, we’ve teamed up with Razer to give away some special gear crates. These MW3 branded boxes contain three peripherals to give you an advantage over the competition as you drop into Urzikstan.

Razer has provided us with two special supply crates to give out to lucky winners. Each crate is Razer and MW3 branded and contains a Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller, Razer Kaira Pro Hyperspeed headset, and Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds.

All the peripherals come in white and are compatible with PC and PS5. Inside the crate, each item is staged in a stunning display, and all wires and accessories for the peripherals are stored in a compartment at the back of the stand.

The total retail value of what is here to be won is around £600, but this pales compared to the quality of the products you’re getting. Razer’s Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds have come a long way since their first iteration, and they’re now a real contender when it comes to in-ear audio.

The Wolverine V2 Pro is a great alternative to the Dualsense. While it won’t feature adaptive triggers or vibration due to Sony’s licensing decisions, there is plenty of upside to this controller from its curved back-plate triggers to the tactile feedback from button presses. It also has up to 28 hours of battery life.

Finally, you have the Kaira Pro Hyperspeed, which brings quality audio through its crystal clear 50mm Razer TriForce drivers. It also features Razer’s Hypersense haptic feedback, bringing a new dimension to your gameplay through dynamic and intelligent vibrations.



Razer x Modern Warfare 3 Supply Crate Giveaway





The Razer x Modern Warfare 3 giveaway is open to UK residents only, so any entries from elsewhere cannot be deemed valid. This competition closes on Monday, December 18 at 11:59 PM when two winners will be selected and contacted.