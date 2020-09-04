Razer’s Naga Pro is a three-in-one gaming mouse that cuts the cord

Razer has welcomed a new member into its Naga family of gaming mice, with the Naga Pro combining the extolled modular design of its predecessor with a completely wireless experience. Players can choose the layout of their side buttons thanks to hot swappable magnetic plates, from the standard back and forward buttons, to a six-button layout perfect for MOBA games, and a 12 button extravaganza for both MMO games and avid multitaskers.

If this design seems familiar to you, it’s because the Razer Naga Trinity already offers a corded version that was met with high praise when it landed in 2018. The Naga Pro retains the ergonomic curvature that the series is known for, but has replaced the circular pattern of its six-button plate with a more traditional horizontal affair.

The real draw, and where much of its $149.99 / £149.99 / €169.99 price tag is directed, is its wireless functionality, which is rated up to 150 hours of battery life on a single charge according to the company. Not only does the Naga Pro use Razer’s proprietary 2.4GHz HyperSpeed connection, it gives the option to connect via Bluetooth so you should be able to use this mouse anywhere.

During charging, or should you prefer using your wireless gaming mouse wired for some reason, Razer provides you with its robust Speedflex cable. If you wanted to splash out some more, you could opt for its fancy Razer Mouse Dock Chroma, which is sold separately for $49.99 / £49.99 / €59.99.

Gamers out there will be pleased to know that the Naga Pro packs in its Focus+ optical sensor, leaving room for up to 20,000 DPI resolution. And, naturally, it wouldn’t be a Razer mouse without Chroma lighting that can be adjusted in Razer Synapse.

At a weight of 117g, the mouse itself is supposedly robust, with Razer’s own mechanical switches withstanding up to 70 million clicks, but the proof will be in the pudding. Fortunately, if something goes wrong, the Razer Naga Pro comes with a standard two-year warranty.

You can preorder the Naga Pro today for $149.99 / £149.99 / €169.99, or save yourself $50 with the Naga Trinity if wireless isn’t as important to you. Check out our best gaming mouse guide if you’d like alternatives or something to compare it to.