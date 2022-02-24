Get $50 off the Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse today

If you play a lot of MMOs, battle royales, or other fast-paced, high-intensity, action-packed games, then you’ll want to make sure you’ve got an appropriate gaming mouse for the job. If your current model is looking forward to its retirement and hasn’t had its heart in its work for years, you can now get your hands on the super-speedy, ultra-customisable Razer Naga Pro for under $100 on Amazon.

What makes this mouse so special? Well, to quote Razer itself, it’s “25% faster than competing wireless mice” so while the others are languishing in low DPI traps, the Razer Naga is running off with that sweet, speedy cheese. Maybe we’re taking this mouse metaphor too far, but the Naga Pro’s Hyperspeed wireless technology brings together the powers of low latency with interference reduction, providing the kind of wireless freedom that your gaming ancestors could only have dreamed of.

With the 20K DPI optical sensor, this mouse can provide on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons, which you can reprogram to satisfy all your gaming needs. Its three interchangeable side-plates have 2, 6, and 12-button configurations that can be swapped at all. One size fits all? Nah. One size fits you.

This mouse makes use of light beam-based actuation, which means that it registers your button presses at the speed of light. The Razer Naga literally couldn’t register your button presses faster without breaking the laws of physics. RIP input lag. Enjoy Hell.

As for the cherry on the cake, it has customisable Chroma RGB colour profiles that support 16.8 million colour combinations. If you like changing things up, you could have the colours set differently every day for the rest of your life and still have millions of options left over.

It’s unclear exactly how long Amazon will keep this $50 discount in place, so if you want to get this excellent mouse, make sure that you act quickly. Fun fact, NAGA actually stands for ‘no annoying gaming anymore’. Okay, we made that up.

