Our favourite MMO mouse is up to 34% cheaper today

You might’ve heard the phrase ‘a poor carpenter always blames their tools’ before now, and while there’s something to be said about the few gamers who readily blame anything but themselves, sometimes your equipment just fails you. That’s why you always need to arm yourself with premium peripherals to get the competitive edge.

If you’re a variety gamer that hops from a MOBA to strategy games or FPS games depending on your mood, it can be difficult to know what the best gaming mouse for you is – which is why we draw your attention to the Razer Naga Trinity. Not only is it our favourite MMO gaming mouse, it’s one of the most customisable mice on the market with three interchangeable side plates to offer entirely unique experiences depending on what you’re playing.

Fortunately, you can currently get the Razer Naga Trinity even cheaper, with 34% ($34.27) off its $99.99 price tag, bringing it down to $65.72. Over in the UK, you’ll be saving 29% (£28.99) on its £99.99 MSRP, setting you back £71.

The default plate gives you the usual two side buttons, but its magnetic connection means you can hot swap between seven and 12-button configurations – each of which can be remapped using Razer Synapse software.

Razer Naga Trinity Modular Gaming Mouse $99.99 $65.72

You might want to know that you have up to 16,000 DPI to choose from and that you can flick through different presets on-the-fly, but we all know the real draw is Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting. Don’t think this is a mouse that’ll go falling apart on you, either, as it’s rated up to 50 million clicks, and if you do happen to run into any issues, the mouse is backed by a two-year warranty.