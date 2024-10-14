Save $21 on this MMO Razer gaming mouse, perfect for Throne and Liberty

Not every mouse is built the same, and thanks to this gaming mouse deal, you can grab one of the premier Razer MMORPG mice for less. While you can play an MMO with any old mouse, to truly maximize your efficiency you need more than just two or three programmable buttons, and the Razer Naga V2 brings a total of 19 customizable inputs, meaning you’re in full control of your in-game actions.

The Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed is one of the best gaming mice for MMORPGs, and not just because of the additional inputs. This mouse also adopts Razer’s Hypershift technology, effectively enabling a second layer of inputs on top of the existing ones, doubling the total number of inputs possible with the Naga V2. So, no matter how many action bars you might set up in World of Warcraft, Runescape, or Throne and Liberty, the Naga V2 Hyperspeed can keep up with your demands.

The Razer Naga V2 costs just $78.99 on Amazon right now, which is a $21 saving against its $99.99 MSRP. A similar deal is also available at Best Buy, but the saving is slightly smaller at just $20, meaning the total cost is $79.99.

In addition to the many programmable buttons and the Hypershift technology, which allows for secondary actions to be assigned to each input, the Naga V2 Hypershift also comes with a colossal 400-hour battery life when used via Bluetooth, which is reduced to 250 hours when using the 2.4GHz wireless connection.

Given that MMORPG mice don’t need to have the same response times as those used for first-person shooters, you can quite easily get away with using Bluetooth and maximizing your time between battery changes.

Another cool feature of the Naga V2 Hyperspeed is its Hyperscroll technology, which allows you to set the scroll wheel for free-spin scrolling or a locked tactile mode, switching between the modes with a quick button press.

