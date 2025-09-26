Save $24 on this Razer Naga gaming mouse, perfect for MMO players

Avid MMO players who need a new clicker are going to want to take advantage of this Razer gaming mouse deal. The Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed is one of the most button-stuffed mice you can buy, featuring 19 programmable buttons for your macros and shortcuts, and it's on sale for just $75.99 right now, saving you 24% on its normal price.

Razer mice are formidable options for gamers, with several models gaining a recommendation in our best gaming mouse guide. The Razer Naga is the perfect option for an MMORPG obsessive, with this latest V2 model adding the company's low-latency Hyperspeed wireless tech into the mix, along with two additional buttons that you can customize to ramp up its potential even further.

19 extra buttons might seem like plenty enough, but if you need even more, then the Naga V2 Hyperspeed has you covered. Razer's Hypershift tech lets you double up the inputs across each of the buttons (you hold down a button, and that gives you access to a secondary level of actions for each button), giving you no less than 38 different custom commands, presets, or macros that you can access from your mouse.

There's no RGB lighting, unlike many of Razer's top designs, which no doubt helps to give the Naga V2 Hyperspeed as much battery life as possible. The company claims this mouse can offer a huge 400 hours of battery life when you're connected over Bluetooth. That drops down to 250 hours using the wireless Hyperspeed 2.4GHz connection, which offers lower latency, but that's still more than two weeks of constant, 24/7 use.

The Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed is the ultimate mouse for somebody who likes to wind down playing MMOs. You can grab it and save $24 right now, while stocks last, by clicking this Amazon link here. UK gamers, meanwhile, can pick it up for $79.99 and save 20% using this link instead.

