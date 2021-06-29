The Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard is up to 34% cheaper

The Razer Ornata V2 is a great budget option, opting for membrane keys that mimic the feel of a mechanical switch helping to keep the price down, while offering all the other features you’ll find on the best gaming keyboard. These hybrid switches are rated for 80-million key presses, meaning it’s just as reliable as a bona fide mechanical keyboard.

In the US, the Razer Ornata V2 has a 25% ($25.23) reduction, bringing the price down to $74.76 from its $99.99 MSRP. Meanwhile, in the UK, you can take 34% (£33.64) off the Razer Ornata V2.

This full-size board uses the Chroma lighting system for per-key customisation, and can be synced with the best gaming mouse, or just about any peripheral that’s compatible with Synapse. This software also lets you change keybinds, set macros just about anywhere, and alter the dedicated media keys if you choose. There’s also a volume wheel to so you can adjust the sound when gameplay gets a bit too loud.

It might not look like it, but it also comes with a leatherette wrist rest to keep you comfy, even during the longest gaming stints.

Razer Ornata V2 $99.99 $72.75 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

We don’t know how long this deal will be around for, so now’s your time to pounce if you’ve been on the lookout for a budget board. And if you’re looking for something else, we’ve rounded up the best gaming hardware deals in the week after Amazon Prime Day.