I love Razer's transparent gaming PC peripherals, and this new white collection is pure Xbox Crystal magic

Transparent PC peripherals are well and truly back, and I'm loving what Razer has shown so far, with this brand new Phantom White collection just revealed as a follow-up to its Phantom Green gear from earlier this year.

Razer has included the likes of the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K gaming mouse in this collection, which we have earmarked as the best gaming mouse for both work and play in our buying guide. You'll be able to upgrade your entire PC gaming setup with this collection thanks to the other items included, and there's even a little something for those who prefer to game on a mobile device.

The Razer Phantom White collection is essentially comprised of re-themed versions of some of Razer's popular peripherals, but rather than applying a bold, block color or collaborating with another brand to create the design, it's taken inspiration from the 90s and early noughties trend of transparent tech.

The result is a quite eye-catching range of peripherals that mostly seem to take inspiration from the Xbox Crystal, only with the addition of colorful RGB lighting shining brightly through the transparent shell casing on each product.

Included in the collection is the aforementioned Basilisk V3 35K Pro as well as the Blackwidow V4 75% gaming keyboard, Firefly V2 Pro mouse pad, Barracuda X Chroma gaming headset, and the Kishi V3 mobile controller.

This collection won't come cheap, though, with the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K setting you back $159, while the Blackwidow V4 75% costs $199, the Barracuda X Chroma is $139, and finally, the Firefly V2 and Kishi V3 are both $109.

Razer has been on top form with fun, themed peripheral collections lately, not only expanding its Pokémon collection but also releasing a new 2XKO gaming chair and Faker mouse pad to go alongside its Faker edition gaming mouse.

The nostalgic feeling I get from this collection, however, is what makes it become a personal favorite, and I'm excited to see what other colors they turn to in the future (here's hoping for a purple collection!).

