Razer’s 144Hz gaming monitor with RGB lighting is up to 24% cheaper

When choosing the best gaming monitor, a low response time, high refresh rate, and a crisp resolution are all considerations we make. However, as you probably sit in front of it for several hours every day, why not go for one with a bit of style? Razer’s 27-inch, RGB-clad Raptor model has it in spades, while still ticking all the technical boxes.

Over on Amazon US you’ll find a 14% ($100) discount, with a new price of $599.99 compared to its $699.99 MSRP. There’s a deal on Amazon UK, too, with a 24% (£170.99) discount bringing it down to £529 from its £699.99 list price.

It uses a 1440p IPS HDR-400 panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time – just make sure you have the best graphics card to push that resolution and frame rate in the latest titles. There’s also support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync, helping you boost fps over conventional Vsync. It’s got a near-bezel-less design, while a solid aluminium frame ensures there’s zero screen wobble to distract you.

Also, you can sync the customisable RGB lighting around the base of the monitor with all other Razer peripherals, such as its best gaming mouse.

Act quick though, as this deal won’t be around forever.