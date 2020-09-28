Razer announces RazerCon 2020

Razer is hosting an online convention in October to showcase its new products and offer previews of big upcoming PC games like Empire of Sin and Torchlight 3. As much as it might seem weird for a single hardware-maker to run an all-day livestream conference, Razer is investing big, right down to a post-show concert featuring metal acts like Sabaton and Herman Li of DragonForce.

RazerCon 2020 kicks off on October 10 at 9:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST with a keynote from CEO Min-Liang Tan. The day’s events will include reveals of new products, a Brenda Romero-hosted “in-depth look” at Empire of Sin, and an “exclusive content premiere” for Torchlight 3. There’s also going to be a raffle with a grand prize package worth over $10k USD, including an RTX 3080. (Honestly, you might be better off entering a raffle for that card than waiting for the RTX 3080 stock to replenish.)

The show will conclude with a concert including “top EDM artists”, and a metal show featuring Sabaton and Herman Li of DragonForce. Razer says this will be the “world’s first RGB lighting-reactive livestream”, which means any Chroma devices you’ve got at home will pulse along with the music. The future is here, and it’s stranger than anyone could’ve expected.

You can see the full schedule at the official site.

