Razer’s Seiren X gaming microphone is up to 37% cheaper

If you create videos, livestream, or just want to ensure you’re heard loud and clear by your teammates, making the switch from a headset or webcam mic to the best gaming microphone improves your audio quality like nothing else. Razer’s sleek and sound Seiren X microphone fits the bill perfectly, and it’s heavily discounted right now. It also blends nicely if you already sport Razer peripherals.

On Amazon US, you’ll find a 20% ($20) saving, bringing the price of this mic down from $99.99 to $79.99. UK Amazon customers can also find a discount of 37% (£37), with a new price of £62.99 compared to the Seiren X’s £99.99 MSRP.

This model uses a precise condenser mic with a supercardioid pattern, which makes sure your voice remains heard over unnecessary background noise, such as the hammering of the best gaming keyboard or clack of the best gaming mouse. A built in shock mount also silences any knocks and bangs if you’re placing the microphone on the best gaming desk.

The Seiren X has a diminutive form factor, too, so it doesn’t eat into valuable desk space. We recommend mounting the mic onto a boom arm anyway, though, because this frees up even more space and gets the mic closer to your mouth for a clearer read.

Razer Seiren X $99.99 $79.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

This deal won’t be live forever, however. If you want a great-sounding microphone for a low price, be sure to check out the Amazon listing before it’s gone.