Razer just rolled out Snap Tap on most of its keyboards and laptops

Razer just dropped a surprise announcement about its controversial Snap Tap tech. While Valve is busy banning its use in CS2, the Razer Snap Tap rollout continues, with the company bringing the tech to loads of its keyboards and Blade laptops, following its previously exclusive use in its Huntsman keyboards.

When it first launched, Snap Tap impressed us so much we’ve come to consider it a game-changer when it comes to the best gaming keyboards. The Razer tech is transformative for certain games, such as Valorant and Overwatch, with Valve quickly stepping into the fray to enact a CS2 Snap Tap ban.

Despite this, Razer has soldiered on with the tech, announcing today that it will now be available in all its keyboards and Razer Blade laptops that support Razer Synapse 4 (full list here). That includes the likes of the just-released BlackWidow V4 75%. To access the feature, you just need to download Synapse 4 or update to the latest version.

Razer is quick to point out, though, that given the controversy over this tech, the feature remains turned off by default, putting the risk of being banned for its use squarely on the shoulders of gamers.

The technology works by ensuring that, when performing key combinations such as quickly alternating between left and right strafing, the keyboard will automatically return to the first key you pressed, the moment you release the second key. So, you can just hold down the left strafe key, then tap the right key to counter-strafe to the right, with you immediately strafing back to the left again the moment you release the right strafe key. It has allowed for previously impossible speed of movement and is causing havoc in certain games.

A key factor to note with this rollout, though, is that the feature is now being made available to keyboards that don’t have analog key switches with Rapid Trigger modes (that’s where the key can be immediately repressed the moment you slightly release your finger from it). Razer still recommends analog, Rapid Trigger keyboards for peak Snap Tap performance, but now users of other keyboards can at least try the feature.

