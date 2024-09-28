As part of the announcements at RazerCon 2024, it has been revealed that a brand new version of Razer Synapse is available to download, and if you’re actively using any Razer peripherals, it looks like an essential app update, thanks to a 30% increase in performance over the previous version.

There were some exciting reveals during this year’s RazerCon show, from the ultra-premium Razer Kraken V4 Pro, which looks set to be the company’s new best gaming headset, to the innovative Razer Freyja haptic cushion. A reveal that might seem less impactful, but actually carries significant importance, is the reveal of Razer Synapse 4. This new update not only makes the software run faster but also brings some useful additional features with it.

All the existing features are retained from Razer Synapse 3, but this latest iteration brings some added features specifically for some of Razer’s best gaming mice. These include single-step DPI adjustment, allowing for more precise control over your mouse settings, and Sensitiviy Matcher Calibration, which allows you to port DPI settings across multiple Razer mice. Meanwhile, Enhanced Asymmetric Cut-Off allows for finer tuning of lift-off and landing distances.

Razer’s Snap Tap feature is also getting improved support, despite the Snap Tap CS2 ban, following the announcement that it would be rolled out to more of its keyboards, and even its Blade laptops.

Another big improvement is in the UI, which is now far more intuitive and presents a cleaner look at all of the devices you are managing. This also means you can adjust individual peripheral settings much quicker, as you won’t need to go searching for the device you want to customize.

Speaking of speed, Razer also claims that Synapse 4 runs 30% faster than Synapse 3, based on its own testing. Despite this increase in efficiency, there is apparently no added strain on your system that could potentially disrupt gameplay. Razer Synapse 4 is available to download right now from the Razer website.

For a closer look at some of the products that will benefit from this update, check out our Razer Viper V3 Pro review and Razer Huntsman V3 Pro review to read our thoughts.