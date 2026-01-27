Razer finally makes its Synapse configuration software available via a web browser, but there's a catch

Razer Synapse Web is finally a reality, letting you set up your Razer gaming gear without needing to download software that constantly runs in the background while you game. It's still only in beta, but the software is available to access now. The downside is that only a handful of devices are currently supported.

Owners of Razer's best gaming keyboards are in luck for this initial release of Razer Synapse Web, as the three supported products are all keyboards. The Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz, Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8KHz, and Huntsman V3 Pro Mini are the models that, from today, get "instant access to essential customization" via the new web app.

Razer is pushing this new web interface as being ideal for "LANs, esports tournaments, or switching between shared systems," where access to a full install of Synapse might not be available. However, while it might not say it explicitly itself, a second clear benefit is simply having less software running on your system, potentially hogging resources or creating compatibility issues.

As Razer puts it, the new interface, which you can find here, "offers a lightweight, practical alternative when a full installation is not feasible," and that "Synapse 4 remains the platform for advanced customization and deeper device integration like multi-device Chroma RGB sync and game-specific profiles."

For the three keyboards currently supported, the interface offers "simplified controls" that allow for key setting adjustment and access to Chroma RGB Quick Effects. Onboard profiles can also be viewed, edited, and saved to device memory. So, it's definitely not a comprehensive alternative to Synapse yet, but it's hopefully the start of a much more complete rollout.

Synapse Web is available only via Chromium-based web browsers, so that's Chrome, Edge, and Opera, with Safari and Firefox not supported yet.