This new metal Razer gaming mouse costs $300, has glass feet

The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition in white has been revealed, and it’s going to be hard to get your hands on one for several reasons. Not only will stock be limited and only available in pre-determined drops, but this super-light gaming mouse also has a hefty price tag attached to it.

The Razer Viper sits among the best gaming mouse options that your money can buy. Whether it’s the Viper Hyperspeed or Viper Pro, this esports-focused gaming mouse offers incredible performance at a reasonable price. However, the Razer Viper Mini Signature is a completely different kettle of fish and is more of a designer product than one built with market domination in mind.

The Razer Viper Mini Signature comes in at less than 49g, but Razer doesn’t specify an exact weight. It has 8kHz polling, a magnesium alloy chassis, and uses the Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor with gen-3 optical switches.

If you’re wondering why I refer to the Razer Viper Mini Signature as a designer product, I would ask if you know of any other gaming mouse that comes with both PTFE and Gorilla Glass feet, a dedicated microfibre cleaning cloth, and a leatherette box.

Barrie Ooi, Razer’s head of PC gaming states “Pushing the limits of what’s possible in design and weight, this limited-edition mouse, at just under 49 grams, sets a new benchmark for performance and aesthetics.”

The exposed PCB offers a new way to view your Viper mouse, and while the holey design approach has been done plenty of times before, Razer’s attempt looks far cleaner than most. Just be sure to keep on top of the monthly clean that Razer suggests the Viper Mini Signature receives.

Overall, I’m a massive fan of the aesthetics of the Viper Mini, but I would perhaps be too scared to use it for fear of scuffing the design or leaving it discolored. That’s all the more so as, in many ways, this product isn’t simply for someone looking for their next gaming mouse, it’s for someone who wants to make a statement.

Speaking of statements, the $299.99 price tag really is a strong one from Razer. We’ve seen gaming mice from larger brands push $200 before, and the limited edition magnesium alloy creations of Finalmouse have even exceeded this, but this new Razer is the most expensive we’ve encountered.

Thankfully, to back this up this expense, Razer is also handing out its first-ever three-year warranty for a mouse with this Viper Mini Signature Edition.

Your first chance to buy one of the 13,337 Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition mice will be on October 21, 2024. No further drops have been announced yet and it’s unknown how many mice will be made available with each drop.

