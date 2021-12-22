Grab 40% off this Razer wireless gaming mouse just in time for Christmas

To quote The Muppet Christmas Carol, there are only a few more sleeps till Christmas, and most gifts are sitting under the tree by now. However, some shoppers prefer to leave things till the last minute, especially if they can’t decide what to buy the gamer in their life. If you’re struggling to pick a gift for a gaming PC enthusiast, you might want to consider the Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse, as it’s currently 40% off and should arrive before the big day.

Over on Amazon, Razer’s premium wireless mouse is down from $149.99 to $89.88, thanks to the storefront’s festive 40% discount. UK shoppers can also grab 35% off, but the reliable rodent won’t be stirring in your house the night before Christmas, as it’ll arrive after the 25th of December.

The Viper Ultimate boasts a 20K DPI optical sensor, eye-catching Chroma RGB lighting, and eight programmable buttons that pair perfectly with MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV.

The Viper Ultimate also has a beefy 70-hour battery life, meaning you can stay in the game for longer. Razer also claims its mouse is 25% faster than other wireless options on the market, something it attributes to its Hyperspeed low-latency tech.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you could get the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed delivered to your door before Christmas, thanks to free next day delivery. However, you’ll want to be quick, as stock isn’t likely to last at its current price.