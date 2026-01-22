Possible Razer Viper V4 Pro gaming mouse spotted in the wild, despite cunning camouflage

Razer's next flagship gaming mouse might have just been spotted at the recent VCT Americas Valorant tournament. BBL member Rose was seen using a mysterious camouflaged mouse, and it looked suspiciously like a new Razer Viper V4 Pro.

Razer has pulled such a move before, with us spotting the Razer Deathadder V4 Pro being used openly in tournaments months before the its official launch. That mouse went on to be one of the best gaming mouse options of last year, and I suspect the Viper will stand a good chance of earning similar honors.

The new model was spotted by mouse enthusiast Wasabi (@wasabifriedrice on X), who posted three images of the mouse along with the words "Ooo new Razer Viper V4 Pro?"

In the first two of these images, we can see the front face of the mouse, which looks very similar to that of the Viper V3 Pro, with its symmetrical shape standing in contrast to the 'ergonomic' shape of the Deathadder V4 Pro that was spotted in earlier leaks. You can't make out the camouflage all that clearly, but it looks very similar to the style used to camouflage the Deathadder V4 Pro - you can see that leaked image at the bottom of this page.

Meanwhile, in the third image, we can see that the mouse uses a camouflaged wireless dongle that looks identical to the new one used in the Deathadder V4 Pro. This large, weighted puck offered an 8kHz polling rate over wireless for the Deathadder, so we'd expect similar capabilities from the Viper V4 Pro.

In terms of other specs, we can't discern anything else from these images, but I'd expect the mouse to offer near-identical core abilities to the Deathadder V4 Pro, including using Razer's Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2, which boasts a DPI range of 50-45,000, and for the mouse to use Razer's Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4.

I'd also expect this model to come in slightly lighter than the 54g of the Viper V3 Pro, though Razer hasn't gone too extreme with weight-saving on its recent mice, so I'd be surprised if the Viper V4 Pro weight was much below 50g.

As for the Viper V4 Pro price and release date, I can only speculate, but the lead time between the Deathadder V4 Pro being spotted in tournaments and being released was around three months, so an April release might be on the cards. Meanwhile, the Deathadder V4 Pro price was $169.99 at launch, and I'd expect the Viper V4 Pro price to be similar.