This $59 Razer PC controller deal is genuinely incredible, but be quick

Run, don’t walk to Amazon right now, because one of the best PC controller deals we’ve seen has just gone live. The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has plummeted in price to just $59, that’s a huge $90.99 saving over its $149.99 MSRP. This deal is so good it even beats Razer’s own “spine-chilling” discount.

Razer recently released the Wolverine V3 Pro, and while it sets a new standard for tournament-ready controllers, the Wolverine V2 Chroma is a far better option for casual play, especially at this price.

This Amazon deal sees the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma drop to its lowest-ever price, with the size of the savings exceeding the price that’s left to pay. Paying just $59 for a controller that, in my opinion, was well worth the $149.99 MSRP is a steal, and you’ll get a PC controller that will serve you for a long time.

On the Razer store, the spooky seasonal sale is ongoing, but the V2 Chroma has only dropped to $79.99, a deal which must have proven popular because it has already sold out. Thankfully there is a bigger saving available with Amazon.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a wired PC and Xbox controller that features six remappable inputs, adjustable hair triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks, and mecha-tactile face buttons. It also has Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting tech, which is fully customizable via a free app on PC or Xbox.

The controller currently holds a 4.1-star rating on Amazon from over 2,800 reviews, but many of the negative reviews are people highlighting missing features that simply were never advertised, such as an Android app and headset support. As long as you’re aware of what you are and aren’t getting with the Wolverine V2 Chroma, there’s a lot to like about this controller.

For a closer look at some of the best PC controller options that your money can buy, you can check out our guide, with entries covering a range of needs and budgets.