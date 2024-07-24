The big new Ready or Not DLC is actually free, kind of

Ready or Not left Early Access on Steam late last year, providing a spiritual successor to the kind of tactical FPS design previously seen in games like the Rainbow Six and SWAT series, Arma 3, Insurgency, and Squad. Although it’s been complete for more than six months now, creator Void Interactive has continued to work on the project, issuing an update to the base game and launching the Home Invasion DLC, which, surprisingly, will be largely available for free to all players, with a few caveats.

Ready or Not‘s Home Invasion DLC launched yesterday, bringing a new set of missions to the FPS game that are all set in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane. Home Invasion can be bought independently but much of what it includes is also being offered for free to owners of Ready or Not.

Alongside a large update to the base game that includes bug fixes and general tweaks, Home Invasion introduces a variety of weapons, maps, and cosmetics. The new weapons are free for every player and the new maps can be played for free in multiplayer as long as the lobby host owns a copy of the DLC. Only the DLC’s exclusive cosmetics are locked to a purchase, though those who own Ready or Not’s Supporter Edition get access to everything in the Home Invasion DLC, including these cosmetics.

Anyone who wants to pick up the cosmetics not being handed out for free can pick up the DLC for $9.99 USD / £7.99 on Steam right here.

Or, if you’d rather check out other games like Ready or Not, take a look at our favorite simulation games and multiplayer games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.