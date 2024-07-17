We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Multiplayer FPS Ready or Not unveils Home Invasion DLC launch date

Ready or Not is about to get bigger with its first DLC, Home Invasion, that’ll give a new set of missions and maps for SWAT teams to tackle.

Ready or Not has been going from strength to strength recently. The multiplayer shooter has hit a staggering 88% positive rating on Steam with nearly 150,000 reviews behind it. Now it’s about to expand what it offers with a brand new DLC, titled Home Invasion, and developer Void Interactive has just announced when players will be able to get their hands on it.

Home Invasion takes the SWAT action to an entirely new set of maps all with one common theme. A hurricane has hit the City of Los Sueños, where Ready or Not is set, and as a result an entire region has descended into chaos. Thankfully in this FPS game you’re there to help sort things out, and several new missions will see you and your friends delve into tense situations to try and restore order to the city.

Missions include Greenside which sees you try to find shelter for a group of citizens recently made homeless by the storm, Redwood which tasks you with deterring looters who’ve taken to rifling through abandoned homes, and 213 Park – all about dealing with a resurgence in gang activity. Alongside these new missions, several new weapons will land in the game which are all focused on handling close quarters combat in tight, narrow spaces.

All this aims to give new tactical experiences for the ultra-realistic shooter, with the weather and more to handle in these storm-torn areas of the city. If you’re looking to dive into this new DLC you won’t have to wait long, Ready or Not: Home Invasion will launch on Tuesday July 23 and will retail for $9.99 / €9.99. You can add it to your wishlist over on Steam.

