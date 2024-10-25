One thing that’s always great to see is an early access game that’s making steady progress and clearly knows where it’s going. Realm of Ink, a Hades-inspired roguelike, is one such title. A month after launch, it’s back with not only a huge patch that adds loads of new content but also a roadmap that tells fans just how the game is going to reach version 1.0.

When you play Realm of Ink you find and select a series of active abilities that change how your character performs in battle. These Ink Gems already come in a variety of different formats, buffing skills and providing additional depth to the roguelike game. Now, in the most recent patch, three more have made their appearance. These gems are focused on improving the link between heavy and light attacks as well as dashing and dodging, hopefully making the game far more dynamic to play.

There’s also a huge array of new perks which also double down on the same synergies promoted by the new Ink Gems. These rare, legendary, and epic perks do things like add an emerald gem that rotates around you dealing damage, and it spins faster when you perform a light attack. There’s even one that straight up clones your delightful, fierce Momo pet – albeit in a weaker form – giving you a lot more power on the battlefield.

If you want more control over your runs, after you’ve unlocked all endings you’ll also get access to a brand new pick system. This’ll let you pick an Ink Gem and a perk right at the start of your run, in addition to the Ink Gem you find in the first room. This promises to make you both more powerful right off the bat but also gives you increased flexibility in your builds.

That’s already a lot for any update but included alongside this patch is a roadmap that shows the path Realm of Ink plans to take over the coming months. Now we know that this update will be followed by one in November and another in December, with version 1.0 coming soon after.

Realm of Ink’s full release date is scheduled to arrive in January 2025. If you’d like to check out the roadmap, as well as all the details about what’s included in this most recent update, head over to Steam to learn more.

