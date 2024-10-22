Frostpunk 2 is all about the seriousness, the survivalism – a brutal world where every decision means the difference between life and death. Civilization meanwhile is renowned for its depth and historical accuracy, while Stellaris has some of the most rewarding strategy systems around. It’s a good era for the 4X genre. But there’s a new challenger that deserves much more attention. Available right now in early access, Realpolitiks 3 is both grand in scope and light in tone, a more colorful, playful variation on the formula that nevertheless lets you take over the entire planet and the stars beyond.

In Realpolitiks 3, you begin by surveying Earth and choosing your home nation. From there, it plays like a traditional 4X game, but with some smart twists. First up, you’re not running the show on your own – you have to pick a cabinet and maintain good relations with your political compadres.

You also have to balance diplomatic needs with economical ones. You can play the measured leader, and join alliances like the UN and NATO, or push ahead with the military and technological advances and sell your guns to rogue nations. Every decision has an impact on your character. You’re not just managing your country, you’re managing yourself, and you can choose which stats to improve and which to neglect.

Be a tyrant, be a liberal, be an isolationist. Every aspect of your nation’s government is at your control, and if you get bored with ruling on Earth, Realpolitiks 3 lets you ascend to the stars and take over the Solar System. Colonize the Moon, Mars, Venus, and the rest of our cosmic neighbors and use your newfound resources to monopolize the galaxy. Imagine Civilization 6, but after you win a technology victory the game keeps going.

Realpolitiks 3 is out via Steam Early Access right now. There’s also a free demo still available. Just head here.

