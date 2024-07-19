After three years, obscure strategy game Realpolitiks suddenly returns

The first entry to the Realpolitiks series of strategy games came out back in 2017, with its sequel following in 2021. Though it never reached the heights of the most popular examples of the genre, like Civilization 6, Age of Empires 4, or Command and Conquer, the Realpolitiks series is notable for its attempt to boil down the complexity of grand strategy heavyweights like Crusader Kings 3 or Europa Universalis 4 without losing what makes those games so compelling in the process. Now, after three years, creator Jujubee is back with another iteration of its design ethos, Realpolitiks 3 Earth and Beyond having just been announced as part of TactiCon 2024.

Realpolitiks 3 Earth and Beyond continues in the vein of past entries to the strategy game series, letting players create their own government in an alternate version of any existing real world country as they attempt to grow their power both across Earth and into space.

Managing a country involves overseeing and enacting policies that define a nation’s ideology, choosing the economic, social, scientific, and infrastructure developments necessary to succeed. Realpolitiks 3 provides systems that guide a nation, such as selecting and managing government officials, engaging in diplomacy and international investment, joining or avoiding entry to blocs like the EU and NATO, building and deploying armies, and more. The third Realpolitiks game’s scope extends beyond Earth as well, allowing for a country to exert influence on our moon and other planets in our solar system.

We don’t know exactly how all of this will look and feel just yet, but the game is slated for launch sometime this year, so it won’t be long before we get a chance to check it out for ourselves.

