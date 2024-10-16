Whether it’s Civilization 6 or Millennia, Stellaris or Europa Universalis 4, grand strategy games are big – the clue is in the name. But Civ 7 rapidly on its way to PC and Firaxis set to reclaim the genre throne, there’s an underrated contender that, just in terms of sheer scale, might be the biggest grand strategy game of them all. This is Realpolitiks 3, and after you’ve conquered Earth, it lets you take over the entire Solar System.

First up in Realpolitiks 3: Earth and Beyond you need to choose your starting country. There are 195 in total, and the game’s map faithfully recreates our very own actual planet. In the early stages, you’re mainly responsible for domestic policies and preserving your nation’s economy and social structure. Do you want your citizens to be free to express ideas, or will you run a cruel, cold dictatorship? Once the home front is settled, it’s time to branch out – as with all the best grand strategy games, the key is trade.

Navigate domestic and international politics via shrewd deals and import and export charges. Choose your ministerial cabinet and advance your country’s tech tree as quickly as possible. You can research economic strategies to improve your own wealth and engage in diplomacy to earn powerful allies. Alternatively, pour everything into manufacturing superweapons and blow up anybody you suspect has designs on your territory.

It’s politics at its finest, forcing you to make carefully considered decisions every step of the way. For example, you could join a bloc like NATO or the EU and gain protection and allies. Alternatively, you could remain an isolationist country and forge your own path, growing exponentially without enforced limitations and working on strategies to spread your influence far and wide.

But the most intriguing part of Realpolitiks 3 is the late game, when you can look beyond Earth and begin to conquer the Moon, Mars, Venus, and the rest of our planetary neighbors. Become the ruler of the entire Solar System. Spread your influence into the reaches of space and develop exotic, sci-fi technology. In Civilization, you can become Alexander or Julius Caesar. In Realpolitiks 3, you’re Darth Vader.

The Realpolitiks 3 release date is set for Tuesday October 22. In the meantime, however, you can already try it out thanks to a new demo. Just head right here.

