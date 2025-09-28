If we never get another new Command and Conquer game, at least we can take solace in the fact that there's no shortage of spiritual successors. Some of the best RTS games in recent years, from Tempest Rising to 9-Bit Armies, take heavy inspiration from C&C, and Red Chaos: The Strict Order is the latest to join the fray. Built by Squarecut Games, it's pitched as "a modern take on classic real-time strategy," and the vibes immediately evoke the old-school stylings of Red Alert 2 and Tiberian Sun.

In the aftermath of a devastating world war, humanity sought refuge in the one region that remained relatively unscathed, which came to be known as the 'Untainted Garden.' Political corruption soon took root, however, with the Iron Hand regime granting themselves ever more authority as civilians became increasingly oppressed. This led to the formation of a resistance group called the GRA, which we find taking the fight to the established powers as Red Chaos begins.

Choose to play as the Resistance, and you'll need to make use of deception, mobility, and guerilla warfare to overcome your established foe in a manner akin to the scrappy GLA of C&C Generals. They employ distinctive units such as the Flying Rhino, an airbus that barrages foes with high-explosive barrels from the skies, while their underground tunnel network enables rapid movement around the map as they deploy ambushes and surprise attacks.

Conversely, as the Iron Hand you'll have access to much more advanced technology. That means superior might in the air and on land with the sheer firepower of units like their Titan tanks. You can either attempt to brute-force your way through the less-structured GRA, or hunker down with defensive structures and attempt to hold ground against your opponent's unpredictable assaults.

This initial early-access launch of Red Chaos focuses on the core of combat. Currently, it boasts the two playable factions for multiplayer matches or skirmishes against computer-controlled opponents at an escalating range of difficulty levels. You're also able to watch matches in real-time as an observer. While a proper narrative campaign is due later, there are 12 tutorial missions that will walk you through the various mechanics you need to know to get started.

Squarecut Games has also laid out its early-access roadmap, with four rough goals currently on the calendar. Its short-term target is ensuring tight balance for what's currently there and adding more maps to the existing lineup of six. Then it'll be introducing two sub-factions; the Iron Hand's will focus on air superiority, while the GRA's is being kept under wraps for now. Within the first year, it hopes to introduce the opening chapters of the campaign, which it will then deliver the remainder of in full upon launching into 1.0.

Red Chaos: The Strict Order is out now on Steam in early access, with a 15% launch discount available until Friday October 10 meaning you'll pay $19.97 / £17.84. Get it here. Squarecut says it plans the early access period to last for "about 12-15 months," and that the price will be gradually increased as new features arrive.

