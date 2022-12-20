Red Dead Redemption 2 mod brings gender equality to Rockstar’s sandbox

A new Red Dead Redemption mod attempts to bring gender equality and more balanced representation for women in the Rockstar sandbox game, adding new NPCs to the western world of Arthur Morgan, and injecting fresh life into the game as Red Dead Online updates remain absent, and we look ahead to the GTA 6 release date.

Cowgirls Revisioned seems to take its cues from Sadie Adler, the former rancher’s wife turned outlaw who joins the Van der Linde gang at the start of Red Dead Redemption 2, and becomes a close ally to both Arthur Morgan and John Marston. In the base RDR2 game, the vast majority of female pedestrians and NPCs are unarmed bystanders serving similar roles, but modder ‘MaybelleElizabethColter’ wants this to change.

“99% of the women in RDR2 are either housewives or prostitutes,” the modder writes. “This mod attempts to fix that.” Cowgirls Revisioned adds armed women, described as “cowgirls” in the mod’s description, to all of Red Dead Redemption 2’s major towns. You will also find female horse riders, female wagon drivers, and female explorers and campers out in the wilderness, bringing a gender balance to the western game’s NPC population.

The mod also comes with two settings. The default setting gives the new female NPCs a roughly 50% to 60% chance of spawning, while the “low spawn rate” mode drops this down to around 5%. Either way, it’s a welcome change to RDR2, especially if your Red Dead Online character is a woman, and you want to encounter more people like her in the single-player. You can find Cowgirls Revisioned over on Nexus Mods.

And speaking of Red Dead Online, though official updates seem to be a thing of the past, there are new jobs, random encounters, and locations available thanks to an ambitious Red Dead Redemption 2 RP server. You might also want to check out some of the other best open-world games, or perhaps some of the best upcoming games as we look towards the inevitable arrival of GTA 6.