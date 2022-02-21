Red Dead Redemption 2 modder turns Guarma into a holiday retreat

Your time in Guarma during Red Dead Redemption 2’s story is somewhat fleeting. While Rockstar Games stages most of chapter five there, returning isn’t an option once you return to America. Now, though, a modder has turned Guarma into a holiday resort that you can visit at will.

El-Drewsifer’s Trelawny’s Travel mod allows you to return to the tropical island and indulge in all your holiday fantasies. You can ride hot air balloons, swim with the turtles, and mow down mobs of zombies – all the classics. You can also take the Buggy off-roading through the Bizzaro Mountains and ride the Steam Boat like it’s a surfboard. If that fails to grab your fancy, you can do some old-fashioned trekking.

One of the more prominent features is the hot air balloon. Once you jump in, you can use various keys to control how the wind blows. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll get stuck in the ceiling of the game if you fly too high and that the balloon will disappear if you ditch it.

Activities like panther hunting, swimming with sea turtles, battling the O’Driscolls, and fighting zombies are newer additions, so you may get more features yet.

Check out Nexus Mods for instructions on downloading Trelawny’s Travel. Once you’ve got everything set up, you can head to Guarma by tootling over to the Saint Denis docks. As ever, mod with caution.

Image credit: Nexus Mods / El-Drewsifer