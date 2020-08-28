Humble’s End of Summer sale features deals on Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, and more

If there’s a game you’ve been eyeing for the past year or so and haven’t gotten around to picking up, the Humble End of Summer Sale might be the prime opportunity to grab it at a discount. Humble is offering deals of up to 90% off on select titles during the event, including the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and plenty more.

Civilization VI is a whopping 77% off in the sale, putting the 4X strategy game at just $13.87 / £12.47. The Gathering Storm and Rise and Fall expansions are both 54% off, putting them at $18.49 / £17.49 and $13.87 / £12.49 respectively.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is 44% off, which is a chance to grab Respawn’s excellent action-adventure game for just $33.83 / £32.99. However, you’re better off grabbing the Deluxe Edition, which at 53% off is even cheaper, at $32.89 / £29.99.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is discounted as well, and you get bigger markdowns as you move up in editions. While the base game is 24% off ($45.59 / £43.99), the special edition is 36% off ($50.90 / £46.88), while the ultimate edition is 43% off ($56.98 / £47.98).

There are some great indies on sale, too. No Man’s Sky, which just added the spooky new Desolation update, is 55% off ($26.99 / £19.99), and you can get the BAFTA-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 73% off ($8.09 / £7.49) If you’re a fan of simulation games, Metro Simulator 2020 is a steal at 83% off ($3.59 / £3.99), and the new Steam ultimate edition of Control is 28% off, at $28.79 / £27.99.

It’s a great sale that covers a bit of everything, so head to the Humble Store and have a look around if none of the games we’ve mentioned so far has caught your fancy. You’re sure to find a bargain on something fun. Proceeds from the sale go to Heifer International, a charity dedicated to providing sustainable agricultural methods to communities worldwide to help end hunger and poverty.