This Red Dead Redemption 2 jobs mod is about enjoying the Wild West’s atmosphere

While it doesn’t look like Red Dead Online is getting any significant content updates over the holidays, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still brimming with new ways to experience the Wild West game, thanks to modders. One of the recent projects to catch my eye is Bolmin’s Jobs Mod. It’s not about bringing more fast-paced action to the Wild West – instead, it’s about getting busy doing the small things and enjoying the atmosphere of Rockstar Games’ take on 20th century America.

The simply titled Jobs Mod allows you to pick up work as a miner, bartender, hunter, shepherd, dockworker, or a delivery driver for some in-game cash. Bolmin explains that the jobs work similarly to camp chores, albeit with some extra encounters. That said, the modder warns that “they are not meant to be action packed” as “the main idea is to have different ambient tasks” that allow you to “just kick back and enjoy the world or atmosphere”.

Once you download the mod, you’ll find that various cities now have NPCs marked with job icons. You can pick up hunting work in Saint Denis, Strawberry, and Annesburg or pull pints in Saint Denis, Tumbleweed, and Valentine as an assistant bartender, to name a few examples.

Bolmin hasn’t finalised some of the jobs yet, though they have designed all of them with immersive elements like adjusted movement speed, quick-time events, and dynamic task prompts, making them similar to some of the activities you’ll encounter in story mode.

If you’d like to see a full rundown of the jobs on offer, you can find the mod here alongside instructions on how to download it.

In other news, things should start looking more festive after the Red Dead Online update this week. Rockstar told players to expect “flurries in the forecast and celebrations to be in full swing with decorations at your campsite and moonshine shack, as well as on the cobbled streets of Saint Denis”. Looking at Reddit, it looks like the snow has arrived, which is excellent news for you photographers out there.

Aside from the snow, you’re also getting four weeks of bonuses on Moonshiner and Trader Sales, bounty hunting, and seasonal Call to Arms maps.

For more of the best open-world games, you can follow that link.

Image credit: Bolmin / Nexus Mods