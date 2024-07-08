I love the chapter one prologue to Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a slow, monotonous trek through mountains during a blizzard. This makes it a chilling set up for the fate of the gang – doomed by poor leadership and bad luck. A lot of people hate it, however, because it stops them getting into the meat of the game on a new playthrough. Fortunately, a new mod will fix the issue for these players by providing a save file that dumps you right into chapter two, complete with all five gang member requests initiated.

When I started my second playthrough of Red Dead Redemption 2, I actually wanted to slow down, not speed things up. I decided to savor every moment with Arthur in Rockstar’s Wild West masterpiece. For some, though, they just want to get right back into the action and explore this open-world game immediately, and this mod allows them to do just that.

The start of chapter 2 with 5 requests is a mod that adds a save file into the game which you can use to jumpstart your next playthrough. Mod author Jukawats assures players that everything was done without cheats. The save has all the chapter one missions completed with gold medals, as well as some money and loot from all the downed enemies. Arthur’s honor is also intact as everyone who could be spared, was.

The mod plops you in Horseshoe Overlook, the gang’s first proper camp, and it all the first five camp requests are already active. They’re not turned in, so you still have to complete them, but you don’t need to have those initial conversations or wait till the other members ask you themselves. Arthur’s horse is even at level two bonding, giving you a nice little boost.

As Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn’t have official mod support, installing this save file is a bit finicky but Jukawats explains it all on Nexus Mods where you can download the mod – right here. The game is currently on sale on Steam. Until Thursday July 11 you can grab it for 67% off, $19.79 / £19.79, down from $59.99 / £59.99 and you can buy it right here. This is its lowest ever price on Steam.

