Red Dead Redemption 2 mod makes Rockstar’s sandbox much more realistic

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod makes the Rockstar sandbox game much more violent and realistic by transforming hit reactions and death animations, adding some more life to the western following the supposed end of Red Dead Online, and while we hopefully approach more news on the GTA 6 release date.

Simply titled “Flo”, the mod by WickedHorseMan addresses a specific but often frustrating aspect of Red Dead Redemption 2’s gunfights, whereby enemies, when shot and knocked to the ground, will rapidly recover and get back to their feet. It’s never made much sense, how opponents can seemingly shrug off a revolver round to the gut and spring back into the action like nothing has happened, but Flo makes the violence in RDR2 that much more realistic by slowing hit animations and grounded enemies right down so that you can really see and feel their pain.

And it’s not only human enemies that will react more believably to gunshots. Wounded animals will stagger and stumble for a greater amount of time, as well as the player themselves, meaning that a shotgun blast to the shoulder will leave you exposed to a finishing shot unless you’re very careful. The combat in Red Dead Redemption 2 has always benefited from a sense of chaos and weight, with each confirmed hit from one of your tinpot rifles knocking enemies onto their backs or sending them staggering into cover. Flo significantly enhances this feeling, making each confrontation that more sluggish, brutal, and cinematic. You can download it now from Nexus Mods.

It’s a great way to inject fresh energy into the Rockstar sandbox as we wait for more on Grand Theft Auto 6. You might also want to try some of the best GTA 5 mods to keep your crime sprees feeling new, or perhaps some of the other best western games if you’re ready to send Red Dead Redemption off into the sunset.