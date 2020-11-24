Red Dead Online is getting a Bounty Hunters role expansion next week

It’s been quiet recently in the wild west, but Red Dead Online is set to get livelier next week. Rockstar revealed in its weekly update for Red Dead Redemption 2 that the Bounty Hunters are getting an expansion to their roles next week.

Rockstar says there will be an influx of new fugitives to deal with and plenty of rewards for doing so. There are top-tier equipment and skills to unlock across ten more Bounty Hunter ranks. Oh, and there will be new legendary bounties and a 100 Rank Outlaw Pass to boot. If you haven’t done so yet, you can head to Rhodes to nab a Bounty Hunter license and get started. All bounty hunter missions are double XP for the next week, too, so you should get it done in no time.

The studio also revealed that Red Dead Online would be available for standalone purchase from December 1 onwards. You’ll be able to do everything you can now, from taking on various specialisations to going for a wander and tackling free roam events. You can pick it up for $4.99 if you buy it before February 15, 2021, too.

Rockstar teases that those are only the first details of what to come, but we may hear more later this week. Or, more likely, it’ll be a surprise for launch day. Red Dead Online’s weekly update usually rolls around on a Tuesday, so it could be then.

