Red Dead Online gets festive content starting from next week

December is here and full of cheer, so your favourite PC games are getting a winter makeover. Red Dead Online is no different, with Rockstar Games revealing in a blog post that the cowboy game is getting four weeks of bonuses on Moonshiner and Trader Sales, bounty hunting, call to arms, gun rush, and more.

Starting next week, Rockstar says you can expect “flurries in the forecast and celebrations to be in full swing with decorations at your campsite and moonshine shack, as well as on the cobbled streets of Saint Denis”. Basically, expect a blanket of fluffy snow and some fairy lights on buildings. Oh, and you’re getting carols, music, and season’s greetings from Cripps, Harriet, and Gus on your travels, too.

Red Dead Online is also getting seasonal Call to Arms maps, though you’ll have to wait until December 21 for that. Check your local inbox when the time comes for telegrams describing “heartless bandits laying siege to the holdouts at Colter, Rhodes, Hanging Dog Ranch, and Emerald Ranch under the cover of inclement weather”. It also looks like a festive train will be stopping in the Rhodes and Emerald Ranch amidst the fighting, though it’ll just have more dudes with guns – no presents here.

If you’d like to see all the discounts and other festive happenings, you can find the newswire post here.

