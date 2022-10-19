Red Dead Redemption 2 update adds a new mission to Red Dead Online

A Red Dead Redemption 2 update for Halloween adds a new mission to Rockstar’s multiplayer sandbox game Red Dead Online, as we all wait on the GTA 6 release date

Red Dead Redemption 2

A Red Dead Redemption 2 update just in time for Halloween adds a new mission to Rockstar’s multiplayer sandbox game Red Dead Online, and although it’s not much, as the developer pivots back towards Grand Theft Auto and that coveted GTA 6 release date, us RDR fans will take anything we can get.

Halloween Pass 2, from October 2021, is back in Red Dead Online, offering players a second chance to obtain all the spooky cosmetics from Rockstar’s event last year. More tantalising however is the addition of a completely new hardcore telegram mission, which is available to play in RDO right now.

If you head to the post office or check your camp lockbox, you should find a telegram from one Ike Skelding, the bounty hunter who, in Red Dead Redemption 2’s single-player game, captures Sean MacGuire in Blackwater. Skelding says there’s a creepy cult called the 7th Generation performing rituals and sacrifices in an attempt to resurrect their deceased leader. Your job, naturally, is to hunt them down.

The mission offers XP, gold bars, and a bunch of RDO dollars, and is available to complete all the way up to October 31. It’s not a lot – Rockstar still seems content to abandon Red Dead Online, with no substantial updates since Blood Money back in July 2021 – but it’s something, and excuse enough to saddle back up and go exploring New Hanover again.

With spooky season upon us, once you’ve dealt with that little cult problem in Red Dead Redemption 2 you might want to try some of the best horror games, or maybe the best Halloween games. Alternatively, if you’re still attached to your Stetson and six shooter, try out some of the other best western games on PC.

