Star Wars Fallen Order and Red Dead 2 go cheap in massive Epic sale

There’s a huge sale on some of the best PC games right now, with deals on games including Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077, FIFA 23, The Witcher 3, Goat Simulator 3, and even more, but you’ll have to move fast if you want to grab the bargains. It’s also an ideal chance to catch up on one of the best Star Wars games, Fallen Order, ahead of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date.

The sale is taking place over on the Epic Games store, and there’s a ton of savings across the board. The highlights for many are likely to be Red Dead Redemption 2 (a massive 67% off, making it just $19.79 USD / £18.14 GBP), GTA 5 (50% off – $14.99 / £12.49), and Cyberpunk 2077 (50% off – $29.99 / £24.99). If you’re a sports game fan, FIFA 23 is 50% off ($34.99 / £29.99), and if you’ve missed one of the best RPG games on PC then The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is 70% off ($14.98 / £10.48).

One of the best deals up for grabs is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. With its sequel just around the corner, you can get the first game – which draws inspiration from the combat of soulslike games and is one of the best Star Wars games in a long while – for a staggering 90% off. That means it’s just $3.99 / £3.49, which means you can get caught up ahead of the new game for less than the cost of lunch.

One of last year’s best racing games, Need for Speed Unbound, was overlooked by many – so catch up and find out what you missed out on for 50% off ($34.99 / £29.99). There’s plenty more on offer too, including the likes of multiplayer horror game Dead By Daylight (50% off – $9.99), the sublime silliness of Goat Simulator 3 (35% off – $19.49 / £16.24), and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (60% off – $7.99 / £6.79).

There’s tons more than we’ve listed out here, along with plenty of discounted add-ons for a number of the best free PC games, including Genshin Impact, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. The Epic Games End of Winter sale ends March 16 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, so don’t hang around if you spot something you fancy – check out the full range of deals at the Epic Games store.

If you’re unsure whether your PC is up to the task, check the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order system requirements, or the Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements if you’re looking to dive into Rockstar’s epic. You might also want to browse the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods if you pick up CD Projekt Red’s latest.