After eight years Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover another mystery, and GTA 5 fans might find it familiar

It's not often single-player titles get a new lease of life eight years after they originally release. But Red Dead Redemption 2 is unlike any other. One of the best open-world games ever created, players are still unraveling puzzles and following trails of Rockstar breadcrumbs nearly a decade after its release. After a long period of silence, however, a new easter egg has been found: the spiderweb mystery. While it hasn't been solved yet, fans are eating up clues and getting closer to figuring out exactly what it all means.

Players who frequent the r/reddeadmysteries subreddit have been finding spiderwebs on telephone poles for around three weeks now. What started as just a spider engraving not far from Cornwall Kerosene and Tar has expanded into a global treasure hunt that encompasses a large part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map.

Known as the Spider Dream Mystery, this engraved telephone pole has a web with a feather situated at its top, and the engraving itself shows the direction of seven more telephone poles. Each of these poles has another web, and mapping their coordinates reveals yet another web. There's just one problem - each of these spiderwebs only appear for an hour a day. A different hour.

However, the puzzlers were deceived, for another web was forged. The hardened cowboys persevered and discovered another web within this first web, which, when plotted on a map, spelled out the letter N and an icon of another telephone pole.

Following the central point of the web northwards does indeed lead to another telephone pole. You have to shoot this one, which reveals the inscription 'W', followed by five crosses. Travel five poles (represented by the crosses) west to find another pole. Again, shoot it a bunch of times to reveal an inscription that says 'NW' and a guitar-like symbol.

This is, unfortunately, where the mystery ends - for now, at least. North-west of this pole is Fort Wallace. There are a few guitars here, but none have revealed the next part of the puzzle.

There's just one problem. Rockstar has a tendency of holding its secrets close. Red Dead's own missing princess. GTA 5's UFOs. Very similar spiderwebs to these can also be found in the latest Grand Theft Auto, with no solution in sight.

Players wonder if these unfinished mysteries are a result of cut content, nods to DLCs that were canceled, or if they're purposefully left ambiguous to encourage completionists to keep playing, keep hunting, and keep digging for more. There's one answer that isn't often discussed, though: that the solutions are out there, but haven't been found yet.

With the likes of GTA 5, hobbyists unspooled the code to find answers and were left bereft, but these spiderwebs might be different. I'm crossing my fingers and hoping that's the case. If there's anything we need in 2026, it's a feel-good story about players stumbling across a nearly decade-old mystery.